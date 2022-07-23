Textbook Question
a. Which is a stronger base: RO− or RS−?
b. Which is a better nucleophile in an aqueous solution?
c. Which is a better nucleophile in DMSO?
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a. Which is a stronger base: RO− or RS−?
b. Which is a better nucleophile in an aqueous solution?
c. Which is a better nucleophile in DMSO?
Indicate whether each of the following solvents is protic or aprotic:
a. chloroform (CHCl3)
b. diethyl ether
Which substitution reaction takes place more rapidly?
a. CH3CH2Br + H2O or CH3CH2Br + HO−
Indicate whether each of the following solvents is protic or aprotic:
c. acetic acid
d. hexane
Which is a better nucleophile?
e. HO− or -NH2 in NH3
f. HO− or -NH2 in DMSO
Which is a better nucleophile?
d. CH3O− or CH3OH in DMSO