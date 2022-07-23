Textbook Question
Which is a better nucleophile?
c. CH3O− or CH3OH in H2O
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Which is a better nucleophile?
c. CH3O− or CH3OH in H2O
a. Which is a stronger base: RO− or RS−?
b. Which is a better nucleophile in an aqueous solution?
c. Which is a better nucleophile in DMSO?
Indicate whether each of the following solvents is protic or aprotic:
c. acetic acid
d. hexane
Which alkyl halide is more reactive in an SN2 reaction with a given nucleophile?
a.
b.
Draw the substitution product formed by each of the following SN2 reactions:
a. trans-1-iodo-4-ethylcyclohexane and methoxide ion
b. cis-1-chloro-3-methylcyclobutane and ethoxide ion
Which alkyl halide is more reactive in an SN2 reaction with a given nucleophile?
c.
d.