Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 77a,b
Chapter 10, Problem 77a,b

Draw the substitution products for each of the following reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, show what stereoisomers are obtained:
a. (R)-2-bromopentane+CH3O
b. (R)-3-bromo-3-methylheptane+CH3OH

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of substitution reaction occurring in each case. For (R)-2-bromopentane + CH3O−, the reaction involves a strong nucleophile (CH3O−) and a secondary alkyl halide, which suggests an SN2 mechanism. For (R)-3-bromo-3-methylheptane + CH3OH, the reaction involves a weak nucleophile (CH3OH) and a tertiary alkyl halide, which suggests an SN1 mechanism.
Step 2: For the SN2 reaction (part a), recall that SN2 reactions proceed via a backside attack, leading to inversion of configuration at the stereocenter. Draw the product by replacing the bromine atom with the methoxy group (CH3O−) and invert the stereochemistry from (R) to (S).
Step 3: For the SN1 reaction (part b), recall that SN1 reactions proceed via the formation of a carbocation intermediate. The bromine atom leaves first, forming a tertiary carbocation. Since the carbocation is planar, the nucleophile (CH3OH) can attack from either side, leading to a racemic mixture of stereoisomers (both R and S configurations).
Step 4: Draw the substitution product for part a, ensuring the stereochemistry is inverted due to the SN2 mechanism. For part b, draw both stereoisomers (R and S configurations) resulting from the SN1 mechanism.
Step 5: Verify the stereochemistry of the products and ensure that all substituents are correctly placed. For part a, confirm the inversion of configuration. For part b, confirm the formation of a racemic mixture due to the planar carbocation intermediate.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
11m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Substitution

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group in a molecule. In this context, the nucleophile (CH3O− or CH3OH) attacks the carbon atom bonded to the bromine atom, leading to the formation of a new bond and the release of bromide ion. Understanding the mechanism (either SN1 or SN2) is crucial for predicting the products and their stereochemistry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:47
Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.

Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In the given reactions, the presence of chiral centers means that different stereoisomers can be formed. Recognizing how nucleophilic attacks can lead to different configurations (R/S) is essential for accurately depicting the products and their stereochemical relationships.
Recommended video:
1:38
Polymer Stereochemistry Concept 1

Chirality and Stereoisomers

Chirality is a property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, often due to the presence of a chiral center (typically a carbon atom with four different substituents). In the reactions provided, the starting materials are chiral, and the substitution can yield different stereoisomers, including enantiomers and diastereomers. Identifying these stereoisomers is important for understanding the full scope of the reaction products.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:10
What is chirality?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Rank the following species in each set from best nucleophile to poorest nucleophile.

c. H2O and NH3 in methanol

d. Br, Cl, I in methanol

1140
views
Textbook Question

Draw the substitution products for each of the following reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, show what stereoisomers are obtained:

e. 1-bromo-2-butene + CH3O

f. 1-bromo-2-butene + CH3OH

889
views
Textbook Question

Draw the substitution products for each of the following reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, show what stereoisomers are obtained:

c. benzyl chloride + CH3CH2OH

d. allyl chloride + CH3OH

1304
views
Textbook Question

The pKa of acetic acid in water is 4.76. What effect will a decrease in the polarity of the solvent have on the pKa? Why?

1150
views
Textbook Question

Would you expect methoxide ion to be a better nucleophile if it is dissolved in CH3OH or if it is dissolved in DMSO? Why?

795
views
Textbook Question

a. Identify the substitution products that form when 2-bromo-2-methylpropane is dissolved in a mixture of 80% ethanol and 20% water.

b. Explain why the same products are obtained when 2-chloro-2-methylpropane is dissolved in a mixture of 80% ethanol and 20% water.

1367
views