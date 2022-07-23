Rank the following species in each set from best nucleophile to poorest nucleophile.
c. H2O and NH3 in methanol
d. Br−, Cl−, I− in methanol
Rank the following species in each set from best nucleophile to poorest nucleophile.
c. H2O and NH3 in methanol
d. Br−, Cl−, I− in methanol
Draw the substitution products for each of the following reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, show what stereoisomers are obtained:
e. 1-bromo-2-butene + CH3O−
f. 1-bromo-2-butene + CH3OH
Draw the substitution products for each of the following reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, show what stereoisomers are obtained:
c. benzyl chloride + CH3CH2OH
d. allyl chloride + CH3OH
The pKa of acetic acid in water is 4.76. What effect will a decrease in the polarity of the solvent have on the pKa? Why?
Would you expect methoxide ion to be a better nucleophile if it is dissolved in CH3OH or if it is dissolved in DMSO? Why?
a. Identify the substitution products that form when 2-bromo-2-methylpropane is dissolved in a mixture of 80% ethanol and 20% water.
b. Explain why the same products are obtained when 2-chloro-2-methylpropane is dissolved in a mixture of 80% ethanol and 20% water.