Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group in a molecule by a nucleophile. In the context of the given reactions, the nucleophile (CH3O− or CH3OH) attacks the carbon atom bonded to the bromine atom, leading to the formation of new products. Understanding the mechanism, whether it follows an SN1 or SN2 pathway, is crucial for predicting the structure and stereochemistry of the products.