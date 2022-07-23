Fill in the squares in the following chemical equations:
a.
b.
Fill in the squares in the following chemical equations:
a.
b.
Draw the substitution products for each of the following reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, show what stereoisomers are obtained:
a. (R)-2-bromopentane+CH3O−
b. (R)-3-bromo-3-methylheptane+CH3OH
Draw the substitution products for each of the following reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, show what stereoisomers are obtained:
c. benzyl chloride + CH3CH2OH
d. allyl chloride + CH3OH
Alkylbenzyldimethyl ammonium chloride is a leave-on skin antiseptic used to treat such things as cuts and cold sores. It is also the antiseptic in many hand sanitizers. It is actually a mixture of compounds that differ in the number of carbons (any even number between 8 and 18) in the alkyl group. Show three different sets of reagents (each set composed of an alkyl chloride and an amine) that can be used to synthesize the alkylbenzyldimethyl ammonium chloride shown here.
Would you expect methoxide ion to be a better nucleophile if it is dissolved in CH3OH or if it is dissolved in DMSO? Why?
a. Identify the substitution products that form when 2-bromo-2-methylpropane is dissolved in a mixture of 80% ethanol and 20% water.
b. Explain why the same products are obtained when 2-chloro-2-methylpropane is dissolved in a mixture of 80% ethanol and 20% water.