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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 55a
Chapter 10, Problem 55a

How will the rate of each of the following SN2 reactions change if it is carried out in a more polar solvent?
a. Chemical equation illustrating an SN2 reaction with reactants and products, including a polar solvent effect inquiry.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the SN2 reaction mechanism. SN2 reactions are bimolecular nucleophilic substitution reactions where the rate depends on both the concentration of the nucleophile and the substrate. The reaction proceeds via a single-step mechanism involving a backside attack by the nucleophile, leading to the inversion of configuration at the carbon center.
Step 2: Analyze the role of the solvent in SN2 reactions. Polar solvents can be classified as protic or aprotic. Protic solvents (e.g., water, alcohols) can form hydrogen bonds and stabilize the nucleophile, reducing its nucleophilicity. Aprotic solvents (e.g., acetone, DMSO) do not form hydrogen bonds with the nucleophile and often enhance the nucleophilicity, favoring SN2 reactions.
Step 3: Evaluate the effect of a more polar solvent on the reaction. If the polar solvent is protic, it will stabilize the hydroxide ion (HO⁻), reducing its nucleophilicity and slowing down the reaction rate. If the polar solvent is aprotic, it will not stabilize the nucleophile as much, potentially maintaining or even increasing the reaction rate.
Step 4: Consider the substrate (CH3CH2CH2CH2Br). The substrate is a primary alkyl halide, which is favorable for SN2 reactions due to minimal steric hindrance. However, the solvent's polarity can influence the interaction between the nucleophile and the substrate.
Step 5: Conclude the impact of solvent polarity. In a more polar protic solvent, the rate of the SN2 reaction is likely to decrease due to reduced nucleophilicity of HO⁻. In a more polar aprotic solvent, the rate may increase or remain unaffected due to enhanced nucleophilicity of HO⁻. The specific effect depends on the type of polar solvent used.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

SN2 Mechanism

The SN2 (substitution nucleophilic bimolecular) mechanism involves a single concerted step where the nucleophile attacks the electrophile, leading to the simultaneous displacement of the leaving group. This reaction is characterized by a second-order rate law, meaning the rate depends on the concentration of both the nucleophile and the substrate. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for predicting how changes in conditions, such as solvent polarity, will affect the reaction rate.
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Polar Solvents

Polar solvents are solvents that have a significant dipole moment, allowing them to stabilize charged species through solvation. In SN2 reactions, polar protic solvents can stabilize the nucleophile and the leaving group, potentially affecting the reaction rate. The choice of solvent can influence the transition state and the overall energy barrier of the reaction, making it essential to consider solvent effects when analyzing reaction kinetics.
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Nucleophilicity

Nucleophilicity refers to the strength of a nucleophile in donating an electron pair to an electrophile. In polar solvents, nucleophilicity can be affected due to solvation effects, where the solvent molecules surround and stabilize the nucleophile, potentially reducing its reactivity. Understanding how solvent polarity influences nucleophilicity is key to predicting the rate of SN2 reactions, as a more polar solvent may either enhance or diminish the nucleophile's effectiveness.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What products are formed from the following reactions?

b.

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Textbook Question

How will the rate of each of the following SN2 reactions change if it is carried out in a more polar solvent?

b.

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Textbook Question

How will the rate of each of the following SN2 reactions change if it is carried out in a more polar solvent?

c.

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Textbook Question

Amines are good nucleophiles, even though they are neutral. How would the rate of an SN2 reaction between an amine and an alkyl halide be affected if the polarity of the solvent is increased?

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Textbook Question

What products are formed from the following reactions?

a.

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Textbook Question

Which reaction in each of the following pairs takes place more rapidly? (EtOH is ethyl alcohol; Et2O is diethyl ether.)

a.

b.

c.

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