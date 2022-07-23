Textbook Question
What products are formed from the following reactions?
b.
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What products are formed from the following reactions?
b.
How will the rate of each of the following SN2 reactions change if it is carried out in a more polar solvent?
b.
How will the rate of each of the following SN2 reactions change if it is carried out in a more polar solvent?
c.
Amines are good nucleophiles, even though they are neutral. How would the rate of an SN2 reaction between an amine and an alkyl halide be affected if the polarity of the solvent is increased?
What products are formed from the following reactions?
a.
Which reaction in each of the following pairs takes place more rapidly? (EtOH is ethyl alcohol; Et2O is diethyl ether.)
a.
b.
c.