SN2 Mechanism

The SN2 (substitution nucleophilic bimolecular) mechanism involves a single concerted step where the nucleophile attacks the electrophile, leading to the simultaneous displacement of the leaving group. This reaction is characterized by a second-order rate law, meaning the rate depends on the concentration of both the nucleophile and the substrate. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for predicting how changes in conditions, such as solvent polarity, will affect the reaction rate.