Textbook Question
What product is obtained when the following compound undergoes two successive elimination reactions?
1035
views
What product is obtained when the following compound undergoes two successive elimination reactions?
How will the rate of each of the following SN2 reactions change if it is carried out in a more polar solvent?
b.
How will the rate of each of the following SN2 reactions change if it is carried out in a more polar solvent?
a.
Amines are good nucleophiles, even though they are neutral. How would the rate of an SN2 reaction between an amine and an alkyl halide be affected if the polarity of the solvent is increased?
What products are formed from the following reactions?
a.
Why is a cumulated diene not formed in the reaction shown above?