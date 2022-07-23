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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 53b
Chapter 10, Problem 53b

What products are formed from the following reactions?
b. Benzene ring with a bromine atom and methanol, indicating a chemical reaction with products to be determined.

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1
Identify the type of reaction taking place. For example, determine if it is a substitution, elimination, addition, or rearrangement reaction. This will depend on the reactants and reaction conditions provided in the problem.
Analyze the structure of the starting material. Look for functional groups, stereochemistry, and any reactive sites (e.g., double bonds, halides, or carbonyl groups) that may participate in the reaction.
Consider the reagents and reaction conditions. For example, if a strong base is present, it might favor elimination (E2 or E1), while a nucleophile might favor substitution (SN1 or SN2). Acidic or catalytic conditions might suggest addition or rearrangement reactions.
Predict the mechanism of the reaction. Write out the step-by-step process, including bond-breaking and bond-forming events, intermediates, and transition states. Use curved arrows to show the movement of electrons.
Determine the final products based on the mechanism. Consider regioselectivity (e.g., Markovnikov or anti-Markovnikov addition), stereoselectivity (e.g., syn or anti addition), and any rearrangements that might occur during the reaction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the types of bonds that are formed or broken during the reaction. Familiarity with mechanisms helps predict the products of a given reaction based on the reagents and conditions involved.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups allows chemists to predict the behavior of organic compounds in reactions. For example, alcohols, carboxylic acids, and amines each have distinct reactivity patterns that influence the products formed in chemical reactions.
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Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry involves the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the conservation of mass. It allows chemists to determine the proportions of substances consumed and produced in a reaction. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for predicting the amounts of products formed from given quantities of reactants, which is fundamental in answering questions about reaction outcomes.
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Organic molecules in your everyday life.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What product is obtained when the following compound undergoes two successive elimination reactions?

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Textbook Question

How will the rate of each of the following SN2 reactions change if it is carried out in a more polar solvent?

b.

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Textbook Question

How will the rate of each of the following SN2 reactions change if it is carried out in a more polar solvent?

a.

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Textbook Question

Amines are good nucleophiles, even though they are neutral. How would the rate of an SN2 reaction between an amine and an alkyl halide be affected if the polarity of the solvent is increased?

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Textbook Question

What products are formed from the following reactions?

a.

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Textbook Question

Why is a cumulated diene not formed in the reaction shown above?

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