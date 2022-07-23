How will the rate of the reaction between bromomethane and hydroxide ion be affected if the following changes in concentration are made?
c. The concentration of the alkyl halide is cut in half and the concentration of the nucleophile is doubled.
How will the rate of the reaction between bromomethane and hydroxide ion be affected if the following changes in concentration are made?
c. The concentration of the alkyl halide is cut in half and the concentration of the nucleophile is doubled.
How will the rate of the reaction between bromomethane and hydroxide ion be affected if the following changes in concentration are made?
a. The concentration of the alkyl halide is not changed and the concentration of the nucleophile is tripled.
Draw the structure of DDE.
Methoxychlor is an insecticide that was intended to take DDT’s place because it is not as soluble in fatty tissues and is more readily biodegradable. It, too, can accumulate in the environment, however, so its use was also banned—in 2002 in the European Union and in 2003 in the United States. Why is methoxychlor less soluble in fatty tissues than DDT?
Rank the following alkyl bromides from most reactive to least reactive in an SN2 reaction:
1-bromo-2-methylbutane, 1-bromo-3-methylbutane, 2-bromo-2-methylbutane, and 1-bromopentane.
Does increasing the energy barrier for an SN2 reaction increase or decrease the magnitude of the rate constant for the reaction?