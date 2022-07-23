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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 74a
Chapter 10, Problem 74a

Rank the following species in each set from best nucleophile to poorest nucleophile.
a. Chemical species CH3CO−, CH3CH2S−, CH3CH2O− in methanol, ranked from best to poorest nucleophile.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of nucleophilicity. Nucleophilicity refers to the ability of a species to donate a pair of electrons to an electrophile. Factors affecting nucleophilicity include charge, electronegativity, steric hindrance, and solvent effects.
Step 2: Analyze the charge of each species. Generally, negatively charged species are better nucleophiles than their neutral counterparts because they have a higher electron density available for donation.
Step 3: Consider electronegativity. Species with lower electronegativity are better nucleophiles because they hold onto their electrons less tightly, making them more available for bonding.
Step 4: Evaluate steric hindrance. Bulky groups around the nucleophilic center can hinder its ability to approach the electrophile, reducing nucleophilicity.
Step 5: Account for solvent effects. In polar protic solvents, nucleophilicity decreases for smaller ions due to hydrogen bonding, while in polar aprotic solvents, nucleophilicity is less affected by hydrogen bonding and depends more on charge and electronegativity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilicity

Nucleophilicity refers to the ability of a species to donate an electron pair to an electrophile during a chemical reaction. It is influenced by factors such as charge, electronegativity, and steric hindrance. Generally, negatively charged species are better nucleophiles than neutral ones, and less electronegative atoms are more nucleophilic due to their willingness to share electrons.
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Solvent Effects

The solvent can significantly impact nucleophilicity. In polar protic solvents, nucleophiles are often stabilized by solvation, which can hinder their reactivity. Conversely, in polar aprotic solvents, nucleophiles are less solvated and can exhibit greater reactivity, making the choice of solvent crucial when ranking nucleophiles.
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Steric Hindrance

Steric hindrance refers to the crowding around a reactive site that can impede the approach of a nucleophile to an electrophile. Bulky groups attached to a nucleophile can reduce its ability to effectively collide with and react with an electrophile, thus affecting its nucleophilicity. Smaller, less hindered nucleophiles are generally more effective in nucleophilic attacks.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Rank the following species in each set from best nucleophile to poorest nucleophile.

c. H2O and NH3 in methanol

d. Br, Cl, I in methanol

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Textbook Question

Rank the following species in each set from best nucleophile to poorest nucleophile.

b.

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Textbook Question

Starting with cyclohexene, how can the following compounds be prepared?

b. cyclohexylmethylamine

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Textbook Question

The pKa of acetic acid in water is 4.76. What effect will a decrease in the polarity of the solvent have on the pKa? Why?

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Textbook Question

Starting with cyclohexene, how can the following compounds be prepared?

a. methoxycyclohexane

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Textbook Question

Starting with cyclohexene, how can the following compounds be prepared?

c. dicyclohexyl ether

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