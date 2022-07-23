Textbook Question
Rank the following species in each set from best nucleophile to poorest nucleophile.
c. H2O and NH3 in methanol
d. Br−, Cl−, I− in methanol
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Rank the following species in each set from best nucleophile to poorest nucleophile.
c. H2O and NH3 in methanol
d. Br−, Cl−, I− in methanol
Rank the following species in each set from best nucleophile to poorest nucleophile.
b.
Starting with cyclohexene, how can the following compounds be prepared?
b. cyclohexylmethylamine
The pKa of acetic acid in water is 4.76. What effect will a decrease in the polarity of the solvent have on the pKa? Why?
Starting with cyclohexene, how can the following compounds be prepared?
a. methoxycyclohexane
Starting with cyclohexene, how can the following compounds be prepared?
c. dicyclohexyl ether