Rank the following species in each set from best nucleophile to poorest nucleophile.
c. H2O and NH3 in methanol
d. Br−, Cl−, I− in methanol
Rank the following species in each set from best nucleophile to poorest nucleophile.
c. H2O and NH3 in methanol
d. Br−, Cl−, I− in methanol
Rank the following species in each set from best nucleophile to poorest nucleophile.
a.
Starting with cyclohexene, how can the following compounds be prepared?
b. cyclohexylmethylamine
The pKa of acetic acid in water is 4.76. What effect will a decrease in the polarity of the solvent have on the pKa? Why?
a. Identify the substitution products that form when 2-bromo-2-methylpropane is dissolved in a mixture of 80% ethanol and 20% water.
b. Explain why the same products are obtained when 2-chloro-2-methylpropane is dissolved in a mixture of 80% ethanol and 20% water.
Starting with cyclohexene, how can the following compounds be prepared?
c. dicyclohexyl ether