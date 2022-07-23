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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 74b
Chapter 10, Problem 74b

Rank the following species in each set from best nucleophile to poorest nucleophile.
b. Two chemical structures of anionic species, with one labeled "O−" and the other "O− in DMSO," illustrating nucleophiles.

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1
Identify the species in the set and determine their nucleophilic centers. A nucleophile is a species that donates a pair of electrons to form a bond, so look for atoms with lone pairs or π-electrons.
Consider the charge of each species. Negatively charged species are generally stronger nucleophiles than their neutral counterparts because the extra electron density makes them more reactive.
Evaluate the electronegativity of the nucleophilic atom. Less electronegative atoms are better nucleophiles because they are more willing to share their electron density.
Assess the steric hindrance around the nucleophilic center. Bulky groups around the nucleophile can hinder its ability to attack an electrophile, reducing its nucleophilicity.
Take into account the solvent. In polar protic solvents, nucleophilicity decreases as the size of the nucleophile increases (due to hydrogen bonding), while in polar aprotic solvents, nucleophilicity increases with smaller size.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilicity

Nucleophilicity refers to the ability of a species to donate an electron pair to an electrophile during a chemical reaction. It is influenced by factors such as charge, electronegativity, and solvent effects. Generally, negatively charged species are stronger nucleophiles than their neutral counterparts, and less electronegative atoms tend to be better nucleophiles.
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Solvent Effects

The solvent can significantly impact nucleophilicity. In polar protic solvents, nucleophiles are often stabilized by solvation, which can hinder their reactivity. Conversely, in polar aprotic solvents, nucleophiles are less solvated and can exhibit greater reactivity, making them more effective in nucleophilic attacks.
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Steric Hindrance

Steric hindrance refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms within a molecule that can impede the approach of a nucleophile to an electrophile. Bulky groups around a nucleophilic center can reduce its ability to effectively attack an electrophile, thus decreasing its nucleophilicity. Understanding steric effects is crucial for ranking nucleophiles in terms of their reactivity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Rank the following species in each set from best nucleophile to poorest nucleophile.

c. H2O and NH3 in methanol

d. Br, Cl, I in methanol

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Textbook Question

Rank the following species in each set from best nucleophile to poorest nucleophile.

a.

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Textbook Question

Starting with cyclohexene, how can the following compounds be prepared?

b. cyclohexylmethylamine

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Textbook Question

The pKa of acetic acid in water is 4.76. What effect will a decrease in the polarity of the solvent have on the pKa? Why?

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Textbook Question

a. Identify the substitution products that form when 2-bromo-2-methylpropane is dissolved in a mixture of 80% ethanol and 20% water.

b. Explain why the same products are obtained when 2-chloro-2-methylpropane is dissolved in a mixture of 80% ethanol and 20% water.

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Textbook Question

Starting with cyclohexene, how can the following compounds be prepared?

c. dicyclohexyl ether

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