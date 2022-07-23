Textbook Question
Which alkyl halide in each pair is more reactive in an E2 reaction with hydroxide ion?
c.
d.
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Which alkyl halide in each pair is more reactive in an E2 reaction with hydroxide ion?
c.
d.
Which alkyl halide in each pair is more reactive in an E2 reaction with hydroxide ion?
a.
b.
Four alkenes are formed from the E1 reaction of 3-bromo-2,3-dimethylpentane and methanol. Draw the structures of the alkenes and rank them according to the amount that would be formed.
If 2-fluoropentane could undergo an E1 reaction, would you expect the major product to be the more stable alkene or the less stable alkene? Explain your answer.
Which alkyl halide in each pair is more reactive in an E2 reaction with hydroxide ion?
a.
b.
Which of the following compounds would react faster in an
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a. E1 reaction?
b. E2 reaction?