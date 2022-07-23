E2 Reaction Mechanism

The E2 (bimolecular elimination) reaction is a concerted process where a base removes a proton from a β-carbon while a leaving group departs from the α-carbon, resulting in the formation of a double bond. The reaction rate depends on the concentration of both the alkyl halide and the base, making it a second-order reaction. The steric hindrance and the nature of the leaving group significantly influence the reactivity of the alkyl halide.