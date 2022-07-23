Textbook Question
Which species in each pair is more stable?
a.
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Which species in each pair is more stable?
a.
Which species in each pair is more stable?
f.
Which species in each pair is more stable?
b.
Indicate how each of the same factors affects an E2 reaction.
1. the strength of the base
2. the concentration of the base
3. the solvent
A chemist wanted to synthesize the anesthetic 2-ethoxy-2-methylpropane. He used ethoxide ion and 2-chloro-2-methylpropane for his synthesis and ended up with no ether. What was the product of his synthesis? What reagents should he have used?
Which species in each pair is more stable?
e.