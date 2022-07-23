Textbook Question
Which species in each pair is more stable?
a.
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Which species in each pair is more stable?
a.
Which species in each pair is more stable?
c.
d.
Draw the major product obtained when an alkyl halide in [PROBLEM 9-83] undergoes an E1 reaction.
c.
Which species in each pair is more stable?
b.
Draw the major product obtained when an alkyl halide in [PROBLEM 9-83] undergoes an E1 reaction.
d.
Indicate how each of the following factors affects an E1 reaction:
1. the strength of the base
2. the concentration of the base
3. the solvent