Textbook Question
Draw the structures that correspond to the following IUPAC names.
(c) (S)-3-fluoropent-1-yne
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Draw the structures that correspond to the following IUPAC names.
(c) (S)-3-fluoropent-1-yne
Identify the following alkynes as terminal (T), internal/symmetrical (IS), or internal/unsymmetrical (IU).
(c)
Identify the following alkynes as terminal (T), internal/symmetrical (IS), or internal/unsymmetrical (IU).
(f)
Draw the structures that correspond to the following IUPAC names.
(a) (R)-4-isopropyl-6-methylhept-2-yne
Draw all internal symmetrical alkynes with the molecular formula C10H18.
Provide the IUPAC names for the following alkynes.
(b)