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Ch. 10 - Alkynes: Electrophilic Addition and Redox Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 10 - Alkynes: Electrophilic Addition and Redox ReactionsProblem 9c
Chapter 9, Problem 9c

Draw the structures that correspond to the following IUPAC names.
(c) (S)-3-fluoropent-1-yne

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1
Step 1: Break down the IUPAC name into its components. The name '(S)-3-fluoropent-1-yne' indicates the following: (S) refers to the stereochemistry, 3-fluoro indicates a fluorine atom attached to the third carbon, pent indicates a five-carbon chain, and 1-yne indicates a triple bond at the first carbon.
Step 2: Begin by drawing the parent chain, which is pentane (a five-carbon chain). Replace the single bond at the first carbon with a triple bond to represent '1-yne'.
Step 3: Add the fluorine substituent to the third carbon of the chain. Ensure the fluorine atom is clearly attached to the correct position.
Step 4: Assign stereochemistry to the molecule. The '(S)' configuration means the substituents around the chiral center (the third carbon) must be arranged according to the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules. Determine the priorities of the groups attached to the chiral center and arrange them accordingly.
Step 5: Verify the structure by ensuring all components of the name are represented: the triple bond at the first carbon, the fluorine at the third carbon, and the correct stereochemistry (S).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides rules for identifying the structure of a compound based on its name, including the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and stereochemistry. Understanding these rules is essential for translating IUPAC names into chemical structures.
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The different parts of an IUPAC name

Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. The designation (S) indicates a specific configuration at a chiral center, which is crucial for understanding the compound's three-dimensional structure and its potential interactions in biological systems.
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Alkynes

Alkynes are a class of hydrocarbons characterized by at least one carbon-carbon triple bond. The name 'pent-1-yne' indicates a five-carbon chain with a triple bond starting at the first carbon. Recognizing the structure of alkynes is vital for accurately drawing their chemical representations and understanding their reactivity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.

(c)

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Textbook Question

The following reaction was recently reported to have been performed electrochemically.

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(b) What safety and environmental hazards are improved or worsened when doing this reaction electrochemically?

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Textbook Question

Draw the structures that correspond to the following names.

(b) (3Z,8S)-8-ethyl-3-methylundec-3-en-6-yne

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Draw the structures that correspond to the following IUPAC names.

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Draw the structures that correspond to the following names.

(c) (Z)-2-chloro-7-methyloct-2-en-4-yne

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Textbook Question

Provide the IUPAC names for the following alkynes.

(b)

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