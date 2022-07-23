Textbook Question
Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.
(c)
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Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.
(c)
The following reaction was recently reported to have been performed electrochemically.
(a) Identify the reagent and a solvent that could have been used if this reaction was done traditionally.
(b) What safety and environmental hazards are improved or worsened when doing this reaction electrochemically?
Draw the structures that correspond to the following names.
(b) (3Z,8S)-8-ethyl-3-methylundec-3-en-6-yne
Draw the structures that correspond to the following IUPAC names.
(a) (R)-4-isopropyl-6-methylhept-2-yne
Draw the structures that correspond to the following names.
(c) (Z)-2-chloro-7-methyloct-2-en-4-yne
Provide the IUPAC names for the following alkynes.
(b)