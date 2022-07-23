Textbook Question
An alternate method for the synthesis of alkynes relies on the double elimination of H―Br from a dihaloalkane under basic conditions. Suggest a mechanism for this reaction that we discuss in Chapter 12.
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An alternate method for the synthesis of alkynes relies on the double elimination of H―Br from a dihaloalkane under basic conditions. Suggest a mechanism for this reaction that we discuss in Chapter 12.
In 1973, Caine and Tuller reported a synthesis of racemic oplapanone, a sesquiterpene isolated from Oplopanax japonicus (a deciduous shrub) involving a reaction we learned in this chapter. Predict the product of the reaction shown. (Caine, D.; Tuller, F. N. J. Org. Chem. 1973, 38, 3663.)
A chemist attempted to do the following acetylide alkylation reaction but was unsuccessful in several attempts, producing only the original starting materials in each case. Explain why the reaction didn't work.