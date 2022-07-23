Predict the product of the following hydrogenation reactions.

Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to occur at one location over another in a molecule, resulting in the formation of a specific isomer. In the context of hydrogenation reactions, the regioselectivity can be influenced by the type of catalyst used, including poisoned catalysts, which can favor the addition of hydrogen to certain positions on a double bond. Understanding regioselectivity is essential for predicting the outcome of reactions and designing synthetic pathways.