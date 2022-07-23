Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule is a principle that predicts the regioselectivity of electrophilic addition reactions to alkenes. It states that when HX (where X is a halogen or other substituent) is added to an asymmetric alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms, while the X will attach to the carbon with fewer hydrogen atoms. This concept is essential for predicting the outcome of reactions involving alkenes and understanding the formation of products in organic synthesis.