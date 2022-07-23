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Ch. 10 - Alkynes: Electrophilic Addition and Redox Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 10 - Alkynes: Electrophilic Addition and Redox ReactionsProblem 21b
Chapter 9, Problem 21b

A student provided the product of the following reactions, but made a mistake. Identify the mistake, correct the mistake, and suggest a way for the student to avoid that mistake in the future.
(b)

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Step 1: Carefully analyze the reaction provided by the student, including the reactants, reagents, and conditions. Identify the type of reaction (e.g., substitution, elimination, addition, etc.) and the expected mechanism (e.g., SN1, SN2, E1, E2).
Step 2: Compare the product provided by the student with the expected product based on the reaction mechanism. Look for discrepancies such as incorrect regiochemistry, stereochemistry, or functional group transformations.
Step 3: Identify the specific mistake made by the student. For example, if the reaction is an SN2 reaction, check if the student accounted for inversion of configuration at the stereocenter. If it is an E2 reaction, verify if the correct alkene (Zaitsev or Hofmann product) was formed.
Step 4: Correct the mistake by explaining the proper reaction mechanism and the correct product. Use clear reasoning to show why the expected product is different from the one provided by the student.
Step 5: Suggest a strategy for the student to avoid similar mistakes in the future. For example, recommend practicing reaction mechanisms, paying attention to stereochemistry, or using a reaction roadmap to predict products systematically.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons. A clear grasp of mechanisms helps in predicting the products of reactions and recognizing potential errors in proposed mechanisms.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups is essential for predicting reactivity and understanding how different compounds will behave in reactions. Mistakes often arise from misidentifying or overlooking these groups, leading to incorrect product predictions.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. It is particularly important in reactions that form chiral centers, as different stereoisomers can have vastly different properties. A common mistake is failing to account for stereochemical outcomes, which can lead to incorrect product structures.
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Related Practice
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Suggest reagents you might use to generate the product from the given reactant.

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Predict the product of the following hydrogenation reactions.

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Textbook Question

A student provided the product of the following reactions, but made a mistake. Identify the mistake, correct the mistake, and suggest a way for the student to avoid that mistake in the future.

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Textbook Question

Suggest reagents you might use to generate the product from the given reactant.

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