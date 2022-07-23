Long, polarized bonds are also reducible in the same way that the C―C π bond of an alkyne is. Show a mechanism by which a C―Br bond might be reduced by sodium metal.
When sodium generates electrons in the presence of ammonia, these electrons persist in solution, giving the blue color. However, electrons do not persist when sodium is added to water. Why?
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Key Concepts
Electron Generation and Persistence
Solvent Effects on Chemical Reactions
Sodium's Reactivity with Water vs. Ammonia
We have studied the following reactions in previous chapters. For each, (i) indicate which reaction sheets they should appear on, (ii) show the best structure to use to represent them, and (iii) write the notes you could put in the margin so that the mechanism is implied.
(b) Radical halogenation of an alkane
Suggest alkynes that might be used to make the following trans-alkenes.
(c)
Suggest alkynes that might be used to make the following trans-alkenes.
(b)
The following deprotonation step occurs during the trans reduction of an alkyne. Calculate Keq for this reaction.
Sodium amide, the base we use to deprotonate terminal alkynes, is synthesized by reducing ammonia via a mechanism similar to the reduction of alkynes in Figure 10.21. Suggest a mechanism for this reaction.