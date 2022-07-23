Textbook Question
Predict the product of the following alkyne reductions.
(c)
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Predict the product of the following alkyne reductions.
(c)
Suggest alkynes that might be used to make the following trans-alkenes.
(a)
When sodium generates electrons in the presence of ammonia, these electrons persist in solution, giving the blue color. However, electrons do not persist when sodium is added to water. Why?
Suggest alkynes that might be used to make the following trans-alkenes.
(b)
The following deprotonation step occurs during the trans reduction of an alkyne. Calculate Keq for this reaction.
Sodium amide, the base we use to deprotonate terminal alkynes, is synthesized by reducing ammonia via a mechanism similar to the reduction of alkynes in Figure 10.21. Suggest a mechanism for this reaction.