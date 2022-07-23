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Ch. 10 - Alkynes: Electrophilic Addition and Redox Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 10 - Alkynes: Electrophilic Addition and Redox ReactionsProblem 26c
Chapter 9, Problem 26c

Suggest alkynes that might be used to make the following trans-alkenes.
(c) Chemical reaction diagram showing sodium and liquid ammonia at -33°C producing a specific trans-alkene structure with deuterium.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the trans-alkene product structure. A trans-alkene has two substituents on opposite sides of the double bond. Analyze the given trans-alkene to determine the carbon chain and substituents.
Recall that alkynes can be reduced to trans-alkenes using a dissolving metal reduction, such as sodium (Na) in liquid ammonia (NH₃). This reaction selectively produces trans-alkenes from alkynes.
Determine the alkyne precursor by adding a triple bond in place of the double bond in the trans-alkene. This involves identifying the two carbons involved in the double bond and converting it into a triple bond.
Ensure that the alkyne precursor has the correct number of carbons and substituents to match the trans-alkene product after reduction. Verify that the structure of the alkyne aligns with the desired trans-alkene.
Propose the alkyne(s) that could be used as starting materials. For example, if the trans-alkene has substituents on opposite sides, the corresponding alkyne should have the same substituents attached to the triple bond carbons.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkynes

Alkynes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon triple bond. They are unsaturated compounds and are represented by the general formula CnH2n-2. Alkynes can undergo various reactions, including addition reactions, which are crucial for synthesizing other organic compounds, such as alkenes and alcohols.
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Trans-Alkenes

Trans-alkenes are a type of alkene where the substituents on either side of the double bond are positioned on opposite sides, leading to a more stable configuration due to reduced steric strain. The geometric isomerism in alkenes is significant in organic chemistry, as it affects the physical and chemical properties of the compounds.
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Elimination Reactions

Elimination reactions involve the removal of atoms or groups from a molecule, resulting in the formation of a double or triple bond. In the context of synthesizing trans-alkenes from alkynes, a common method is the partial hydrogenation of alkynes or the elimination of a leaving group from a precursor compound, which can yield the desired trans configuration.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following alkyne reductions.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Suggest alkynes that might be used to make the following trans-alkenes.

(a)

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Textbook Question

When sodium generates electrons in the presence of ammonia, these electrons persist in solution, giving the blue color. However, electrons do not persist when sodium is added to water. Why?

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Textbook Question

Suggest alkynes that might be used to make the following trans-alkenes.

(b)

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Textbook Question

The following deprotonation step occurs during the trans reduction of an alkyne. Calculate Keq for this reaction.

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Textbook Question

Sodium amide, the base we use to deprotonate terminal alkynes, is synthesized by reducing ammonia via a mechanism similar to the reduction of alkynes in Figure 10.21. Suggest a mechanism for this reaction.

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