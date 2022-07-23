Benzylic Bromination

Benzylic bromination is a type of radical halogenation reaction where a bromine atom is introduced at the benzylic position of an aromatic compound. This position is adjacent to the aromatic ring, and the reaction typically involves the use of N-bromosuccinimide (NBS) in the presence of a radical initiator like light or heat. The benzylic position is particularly reactive due to the stability of the benzylic radical formed during the reaction.