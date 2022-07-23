Textbook Question
Predict the product of the following benzylic bromination reactions.
(b)
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Predict the product of the following benzylic bromination reactions.
(b)
The human body can excrete drugs and other exogenous molecules by converting them into polar, water-soluble compounds by a reaction similar to the autoxidation described in Section 11.6. Why are the following drug candidate molecules susceptible to oxidation by this pathway?
A halogenation intended to make compound A formed B instead.
(d) Without looking it up, would you expect C–Ha or C–Hb to have the lower bond-dissociation energy?
Predict the product of the following benzylic bromination reactions.
(a)