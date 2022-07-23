Benzylic Position Stability

The benzylic position is highly reactive due to the stability of the benzylic radical formed during the reaction. This stability arises from resonance, where the unpaired electron can be delocalized over the aromatic ring, making the benzylic radical more stable than other alkyl radicals. This enhanced stability is a key factor in the selectivity of benzylic bromination reactions, as it favors the formation of products at the benzylic position.