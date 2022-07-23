Textbook Question
Classify the following molecules as hydrophilic, hydrophobic, lipophilic, or lipophobic. Each molecule should have two classifications.
(d)
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Classify the following molecules as hydrophilic, hydrophobic, lipophilic, or lipophobic. Each molecule should have two classifications.
(d)
From the IUPAC name, draw the corresponding structure.
(a) (R)-6-iodo-3-isopropylnon-1-ene
Suppose you intend to synthesize the secondary alkyl halide from each reaction shown.
(a) What is the atom economy of each reaction?
(c) Which reaction would you consider greener? Why?
From the IUPAC name, draw the corresponding structure.
(b) (1R,2S)-1-chloro-2-methylcyclobutane
Predict the product of the following haloalkane syntheses.
(a)
Classify the following molecules as hydrophilic, hydrophobic, lipophilic, or lipophobic. Each molecule should have two classifications.
(b)