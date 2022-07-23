Classify the following molecules as hydrophilic, hydrophobic, lipophilic, or lipophobic. Each molecule should have two classifications.
(d)
Classify the following molecules as hydrophilic, hydrophobic, lipophilic, or lipophobic. Each molecule should have two classifications.
(d)
Predict the product of the following haloalkane syntheses.
(c) HBr↗HOOH
Classify the following molecules as hydrophilic, hydrophobic, lipophilic, or lipophobic. Each molecule should have two classifications.
(a)
Classify the following molecules as hydrophilic, hydrophobic, lipophilic, or lipophobic. Each molecule should have two classifications.
(b)
Predict the product of the following haloalkane syntheses.
(e)
The most stable intermediate forms first. Explain this statement by showing a reaction coordinate diagram for the formation of a 3° carbocation over a 2° carbocation in the following alkene addition reaction.