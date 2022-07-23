Textbook Question
Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.
(e)
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Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.
(e)
From the IUPAC name, draw the corresponding structure.
(a) (R)-6-iodo-3-isopropylnon-1-ene
Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.
(f)
From the IUPAC name, draw the corresponding structure.
(b) (1R,2S)-1-chloro-2-methylcyclobutane
Classify the following molecules as hydrophilic, hydrophobic, lipophilic, or lipophobic. Each molecule should have two classifications.
(a)
Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.
(d)