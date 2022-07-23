Step 5: Consider other factors that contribute to the greenness of a reaction, such as the selectivity of the reaction, the percentage yield of the desired product, and the environmental impact of the reagents used. Based on the image, the reaction with bromine has a higher selectivity for the desired product (97% for 2-bromopropane) compared to the chlorine reaction (60% for 2-chloropropane), suggesting it may be considered greener.