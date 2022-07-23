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Ch. 11 - Properties and Synthesis of Alkyl Halides: Radical Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 11 - Properties and Synthesis of Alkyl Halides: Radical ReactionsProblem 6f
Chapter 10, Problem 6f

Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.
(f) Chemical structure of a chlorinated cycloalkene with a chlorine atom attached.

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1
Step 1: Observe the structure provided in the image. The compound contains a benzene ring, which is a characteristic feature of aromatic compounds.
Step 2: Note the presence of a chlorine atom (Cl) attached directly to the benzene ring. This indicates that the compound contains a halogen substituent bonded to an aromatic ring.
Step 3: Recall the definition of haloarenes. Haloarenes are aromatic compounds where one or more halogen atoms are directly attached to the aromatic ring.
Step 4: Confirm that the compound does not fit the criteria for haloalkanes (halogen attached to a saturated carbon chain) or haloalkenes (halogen attached to a carbon-carbon double bond in an aliphatic chain).
Step 5: Based on the observations and definitions, classify the compound as a haloarene.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Haloalkane

Haloalkanes, also known as alkyl halides, are organic compounds containing a carbon atom bonded to a halogen atom (F, Cl, Br, or I). They are characterized by the presence of a saturated carbon chain and can be classified as primary, secondary, or tertiary based on the carbon's bonding environment. Understanding haloalkanes is essential for recognizing their reactivity and applications in organic synthesis.

Haloalkene

Haloalkenes are unsaturated organic compounds that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond and a halogen atom. The presence of the double bond introduces unique reactivity patterns, such as electrophilic addition reactions. Identifying haloalkenes is crucial for understanding their behavior in chemical reactions and their role in various organic transformations.

Haloarene

Haloarenes, or aryl halides, are compounds where a halogen atom is bonded to an aromatic ring. The aromatic nature of the ring influences the reactivity and stability of haloarenes, making them distinct from haloalkanes and haloalkenes. Recognizing haloarenes is important for studying their chemical properties and their applications in pharmaceuticals and materials science.
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Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.

(e)

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Suppose you intend to synthesize the secondary alkyl halide from each reaction shown.

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Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.

(c)

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Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.

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