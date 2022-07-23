Polarity and Solubility

Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge over the atoms in a molecule. Polar molecules, which have a significant difference in electronegativity between atoms, tend to dissolve well in polar solvents like water. Conversely, nonpolar molecules, which have an even distribution of charge, are more soluble in nonpolar solvents. Understanding the polarity of compounds is essential for predicting their solubility behavior.