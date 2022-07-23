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Ch. 11 - Properties and Synthesis of Alkyl Halides: Radical Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 11 - Properties and Synthesis of Alkyl Halides: Radical ReactionsProblem 41d
Chapter 10, Problem 41d

Which of the reactions studied in this chapter result in oxidation of the organic molecule? Justify your answer.
(d)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction: The reaction shown involves the addition of bromine (Br2) to an alkane, resulting in the formation of an alkyl bromide.
Understand oxidation in organic chemistry: Oxidation typically involves the increase in the number of bonds to oxygen or other electronegative atoms (like halogens) or the decrease in the number of bonds to hydrogen.
Analyze the change in the molecule: In the given reaction, a hydrogen atom in the alkane is replaced by a bromine atom, which is more electronegative than hydrogen.
Determine if oxidation occurs: Since the replacement of hydrogen with bromine increases the number of bonds to a more electronegative atom, this reaction can be considered an oxidation.
Justify the oxidation: The introduction of a bromine atom increases the oxidation state of the carbon atom to which it is attached, thus classifying the reaction as an oxidation process.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation in Organic Chemistry

Oxidation refers to the process where an organic molecule loses electrons, often accompanied by an increase in oxidation state. In organic chemistry, this can involve the addition of oxygen or the removal of hydrogen. Understanding the specific reactions that lead to oxidation is crucial for identifying which reactions in the chapter result in this transformation.
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Common Oxidizing Agents

Oxidizing agents are substances that facilitate the oxidation of organic molecules by accepting electrons. Common examples include potassium permanganate (KMnO4), chromium trioxide (CrO3), and hydrogen peroxide (H2O2). Recognizing these agents helps in determining which reactions lead to oxidation and understanding their mechanisms.
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Reaction Mechanisms

A reaction mechanism describes the step-by-step process by which reactants are converted into products. In the context of oxidation reactions, mechanisms often involve the formation of intermediates and the transfer of electrons. Analyzing these mechanisms is essential for justifying which reactions result in oxidation and understanding the overall transformation of the organic molecule.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In each pair,

(i) choose the compound that is most soluble in water.

(ii) Within each pair, which is most soluble in nonpolar solvents?

(b)

755
views
Textbook Question

Which of the reactions studied in this chapter result in oxidation of the organic molecule? Justify your answer.

(b)

499
views
Textbook Question

In each pair,

(i) choose the compound that is most soluble in water.

(ii) Within each pair, which is most soluble in nonpolar solvents?

(a)

878
views
Textbook Question

Which of the reactions studied in this chapter result in oxidation of the organic molecule? Justify your answer.

(c)

410
views
Textbook Question

In each pair, (i) choose the compound that is most soluble in water. (ii) Within each pair, which is most soluble in nonpolar solvents?

(a)

828
views
Textbook Question

Which of the reactions studied in this chapter result in oxidation of the organic molecule? Justify your answer.

(a)

696
views