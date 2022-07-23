Textbook Question
Identify the allylic carbon(s) in the following molecules.
(c)
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Identify the allylic carbon(s) in the following molecules.
(c)
In the following allylic radicals, identify the carbon where the new C― Br bond is most likely to form in the second propagation step.
(b)
In the following molecules, identify the carbon where the radical is most likely to form in the first propagation step.
(d)
In the following reaction, which C―H bond would be most likely to react with a bromine radical?
In the following allylic radicals, identify the carbon where the new C–Br bond is most likely to form in the second propagation step.
(a)
We show in Chapter 12 that C― Br bonds can break to give a carbocation and a bromide anion. For which of the organohalides (A or B) would you expect this process to be fastest? Explain.