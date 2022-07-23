Textbook Question
In the following molecules, identify the carbon where the radical is most likely to form in the first propagation step.
(c)
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In the following molecules, identify the carbon where the radical is most likely to form in the first propagation step.
(c)
Identify the allylic carbon(s) in the following molecules.
(a)
HBr and peroxides are also used to generate 1-bromo-1-alkenes. Suggest a starting reactant that would successfully undergo this reaction.
Identify the allylic carbon(s) in the following molecules.
(b)
In the following reaction, which C―H bond would be most likely to react with a bromine radical?
We show in Chapter 12 that C― Br bonds can break to give a carbocation and a bromide anion. For which of the organohalides (A or B) would you expect this process to be fastest? Explain.