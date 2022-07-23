Textbook Question
Classify the following molecules as hydrophilic, hydrophobic, lipophilic, or lipophobic. Each molecule should have two classifications.
(d)
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Classify the following molecules as hydrophilic, hydrophobic, lipophilic, or lipophobic. Each molecule should have two classifications.
(d)
Predict the product of the following haloalkane syntheses.
(a)
Classify the following molecules as hydrophilic, hydrophobic, lipophilic, or lipophobic. Each molecule should have two classifications.
(b)
Predict the product of the following haloalkane syntheses.
(e)
Specify the conditions that would allow the synthesis of the 1° and 3° bromoalkanes from the same starting alkene.
The most stable intermediate forms first. Explain this statement by showing a reaction coordinate diagram for the formation of a 3° carbocation over a 2° carbocation in the following alkene addition reaction.