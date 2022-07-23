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Ch. 11 - Properties and Synthesis of Alkyl Halides: Radical Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 11 - Properties and Synthesis of Alkyl Halides: Radical ReactionsProblem 48b
Chapter 10, Problem 48b

Suggest a mechanism for the following reactions.
(b) Chemical reaction showing cyclohexene reacting with HBr and HOOH to form bromocyclohexane via anti-Markovnikov addition.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction: Determine if the reaction is an addition, elimination, substitution, or rearrangement. This will guide the mechanism you propose.
Analyze the reactants and products: Look at the functional groups present in the reactants and products. This will help you understand what transformations are occurring.
Determine the key intermediates: Consider any carbocations, carbanions, radicals, or other intermediates that might form during the reaction. These are often crucial for understanding the mechanism.
Propose the step-by-step mechanism: Start with the initial reactants and show how they transform into intermediates and then into products. Use curved arrows to indicate the movement of electrons.
Consider stereochemistry and regiochemistry: If applicable, think about how the reaction might affect the stereochemistry or regiochemistry of the molecules involved. This can be important for understanding the full mechanism.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanism

A reaction mechanism is a detailed step-by-step description of how a chemical reaction occurs at the molecular level. It includes the sequence of elementary steps, the movement of electrons, and the formation and breaking of bonds. Understanding mechanisms helps predict the products and intermediates formed during the reaction.
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Electrophiles and Nucleophiles

Electrophiles are species that seek electrons and are typically positively charged or electron-deficient, while nucleophiles are electron-rich species that donate electrons. Identifying electrophiles and nucleophiles in a reaction is crucial for understanding how reactants interact and form products, as they dictate the direction and nature of the electron flow.
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Transition States and Intermediates

Transition states are high-energy states that occur during the conversion of reactants to products, representing the point of maximum energy along the reaction path. Intermediates are species formed between reactants and products that are often short-lived. Recognizing these helps in mapping out the energy profile and stability of the reaction pathway.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suggest a mechanism for the following reactions.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Predict the major product(s) of the following allylic bromination reactions.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Predict the major product(s) of the following allylic bromination reactions.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Identify the two different alkenes that undergo allylic halogenation to prepare the compound shown.

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Textbook Question

Suggest a mechanism for the following reactions.

(c)

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Textbook Question

The following haloalkanes can all be prepared starting from the same alkene. Give the alkene and the reagents needed for each.

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