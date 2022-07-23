Using the bond-dissociation energies in Table 5.6,
(a) predict whether or not an iodine radical would be selective for forming a single radical propane.
Using the bond-dissociation energies in Table 5.6,
(a) predict whether or not an iodine radical would be selective for forming a single radical propane.
Based on the stability of the radicals produced, predict which bond in each pair would have the higher bond-dissociation energy.
(d)
Based on the stability of the radicals produced, predict which bond in each pair would have the higher bond-dissociation energy.
(c)
Using the bond-dissociation energies in Table 5.6,
(a) predict whether or not a fluorine radical would be selective for forming a single radical from propane.
When (1R,3S)-1-tert-butyl-1,3-dimethylcyclopentane is halogenated, one stereoisomer is produced in excess.
(b) explain why this reaction did not produce an equal mixture of stereoisomers.
When (1R,3S)-1-tert-butyl-1,3-dimethylcyclopentane is halogenated, one stereoisomer is produced in excess.
(a) Predict the identity of the major stereoisomer