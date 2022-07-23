S<sub>N</sub>2 Reaction Mechanism

The S<sub>N</sub>2 reaction mechanism is a type of nucleophilic substitution where a nucleophile attacks an electrophile, resulting in the simultaneous displacement of a leaving group. This bimolecular process is characterized by a single transition state and is influenced by sterics and the nature of the solvent. The presence of crown ethers can enhance the rate of S<sub>N</sub>2 reactions by solubilizing cations and reducing the activation energy required for the nucleophile to approach the electrophile.