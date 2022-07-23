Leaving Group Ability

The ability of a leaving group to depart from a molecule is crucial in determining the rate of Sₙ2 reactions. Good leaving groups, such as iodide or bromide, stabilize the negative charge after leaving, facilitating the reaction. Conversely, poor leaving groups, like fluoride or hydroxide, hinder the reaction process. Thus, the choice of haloalkane with a better leaving group can significantly influence the speed of the Sₙ2 reaction.