Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is a crucial factor in determining the rate of S<sub>n</sub>1 and E1 reactions. Carbocations are stabilized by hyperconjugation and inductive effects from adjacent alkyl groups. Tertiary carbocations are more stable than secondary, which are more stable than primary. The more stable the carbocation, the faster the reaction will proceed, as it is less likely to revert to the starting material.