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Ch. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of Haloalkanes
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of HaloalkanesProblem 59a
Chapter 11, Problem 59a

For each pair, choose the haloalkane that would react most quickly in an SN1 or E1 reaction.
(a) Comparison of haloalkanes with bromine and oxygen for SN1 or E1 reaction speed.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the reaction mechanism. SN1 and E1 reactions proceed via a carbocation intermediate. The rate of these reactions depends on the stability of the carbocation formed after the leaving group departs.
Step 2: Analyze the structures of the haloalkanes. The first structure is a tertiary alkyl bromide, while the second structure is a tertiary alkyl bromide with an adjacent oxygen atom bonded to the carbon chain.
Step 3: Consider the effect of the oxygen atom in the second structure. Oxygen is electronegative and can stabilize the carbocation through resonance or inductive effects, making the carbocation more stable.
Step 4: Compare the carbocation stability. The carbocation formed from the second structure (with the oxygen atom) is more stable due to the additional stabilization provided by the oxygen atom, compared to the carbocation formed from the first structure.
Step 5: Conclude which haloalkane reacts faster. Since the second structure forms a more stable carbocation, it will react more quickly in an SN1 or E1 reaction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

S<sub>n</sub>1 and E1 Reactions

S<sub>n</sub>1 and E1 reactions are unimolecular nucleophilic substitution and elimination reactions, respectively. They involve the formation of a carbocation intermediate after the leaving group departs. The rate of these reactions depends solely on the concentration of the substrate, making them first-order reactions. The stability of the carbocation significantly influences the reaction rate, with more stable carbocations leading to faster reactions.
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Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is a crucial factor in determining the rate of S<sub>n</sub>1 and E1 reactions. Carbocations are stabilized by hyperconjugation and inductive effects from adjacent alkyl groups. Tertiary carbocations are more stable than secondary, which are more stable than primary. The more stable the carbocation, the faster the reaction will proceed, as it is less likely to revert to the starting material.
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Leaving Group Ability

The ability of a leaving group to depart from a molecule is vital in S<sub>n</sub>1 and E1 reactions. Good leaving groups, such as bromide (Br<sup>-</sup>), can stabilize the negative charge after leaving, facilitating the formation of the carbocation. In contrast, poor leaving groups hinder the reaction rate. The choice of leaving group can significantly affect the overall reactivity of haloalkanes in these types of reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suggest a bromoalkane and the conditions necessary to produce the alkenes shown.

(a)

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Textbook Question

For each pair, choose the haloalkane that would react most quickly in an SN2 reaction.

(d)

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Textbook Question

For each pair, choose the haloalkane that would react most quickly in an SN1 or E1 reaction.

(b)

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Textbook Question

For each pair, choose the haloalkane that would react most quickly in an SN2 reaction.

(b)

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Textbook Question

For each pair, choose the haloalkane that would react most quickly in an Sₙ1 or E1 reaction.

(c)

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Textbook Question

For each pair, choose the haloalkane that would react most quickly in an SN2 reaction.

(c)

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