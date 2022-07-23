Solvent Effects

The choice of solvent can significantly influence the rate of Sₙ2 reactions. Polar protic solvents, like water, can stabilize ions through solvation, which may hinder nucleophilicity by surrounding the nucleophile and making it less reactive. In contrast, polar aprotic solvents do not solvate anions as effectively, allowing nucleophiles to remain more reactive. Understanding solvent effects is crucial for predicting reaction outcomes in nucleophilic substitutions.