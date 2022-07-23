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Ch. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of Haloalkanes
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of HaloalkanesProblem 56h
Chapter 11, Problem 56h

Predict the product(s) of the following substitution or elimination reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.
(h)

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1
Analyze the structure of the starting material: The molecule contains an iodine atom attached to a secondary carbon, which is adjacent to a cyclohexane ring. The methyl group is also attached to the same carbon as iodine.
Identify the reagent and its role: Sodium amide (NaNH₂) is a strong base, and tetrahydrofuran (THF) is a polar aprotic solvent. This combination favors elimination reactions, specifically the E2 mechanism.
Determine the mechanism: In an E2 elimination, the base abstracts a proton from a β-carbon (a carbon adjacent to the carbon bearing the leaving group), and the leaving group (iodine) departs simultaneously, forming a double bond. The reaction requires anti-periplanar geometry between the β-hydrogen and the leaving group.
Consider stereochemistry: The anti-periplanar geometry ensures that the elimination occurs in a specific stereochemical manner. In this case, the β-hydrogen on the cyclohexane ring is anti-periplanar to the iodine atom, leading to the formation of a double bond between the α-carbon and the β-carbon.
Predict the product: The elimination reaction will result in the formation of an alkene. The double bond will be formed between the α-carbon (where iodine was attached) and the β-carbon on the cyclohexane ring. The stereochemistry of the product will depend on the anti-periplanar arrangement during the elimination process.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group in a molecule by a nucleophile. These reactions can occur via two main mechanisms: SN1, which is a two-step process involving carbocation formation, and SN2, which is a one-step process where the nucleophile attacks the substrate simultaneously as the leaving group departs. Understanding the mechanism is crucial for predicting the products and their stereochemistry.
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Elimination Reactions

Elimination reactions involve the removal of a leaving group and a hydrogen atom from adjacent carbon atoms, resulting in the formation of a double bond. The two primary types are E1, which proceeds through a carbocation intermediate, and E2, which is a concerted mechanism. The choice between substitution and elimination often depends on the structure of the substrate and the reaction conditions, influencing the stereochemical outcome.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In substitution and elimination reactions, the stereochemical outcome can lead to different isomers, such as cis/trans or R/S configurations. Recognizing the stereochemical implications is essential for accurately predicting the products of reactions, especially in cases where chirality is involved.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each pair, choose the nucleophile that would react most quickly in an SN2 reaction (assume H2O is the solvent).

(c)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of the following substitution or elimination reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of the following substitution or elimination reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

(g)

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Textbook Question

For each pair, choose the nucleophile that would react most quickly in an SN2 reaction (assume H2O is the solvent).

(b)

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Predict the product(s) of the following substitution or elimination reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

(d)

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Textbook Question

For each pair, choose the nucleophile that would react most quickly in an SN2 reaction (assume H2O is the solvent).

(a) F- vs Br-

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