Skip to main content
Ch. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of Haloalkanes
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of HaloalkanesProblem 56g
Chapter 11, Problem 56g

Predict the product(s) of the following substitution or elimination reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.
(g)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the reactants and reaction conditions. The starting material is a tertiary alkyl chloride, and the reagent is a strong base (tert-butanol, which can act as a base due to its hydroxyl group). This suggests that the reaction could proceed via an elimination mechanism (E2 or E1) rather than substitution, as tertiary alkyl halides favor elimination due to steric hindrance.
Step 2: Determine the mechanism. Since tert-butanol is a bulky base, it will favor the E2 elimination mechanism. In E2 elimination, the base abstracts a proton from a β-carbon, and the leaving group (Cl) departs simultaneously, forming a double bond.
Step 3: Identify the β-hydrogens available for elimination. The β-carbons are the carbons adjacent to the carbon bonded to the chlorine atom. In this case, there are two β-carbons, each with hydrogens that can be abstracted.
Step 4: Predict the major product based on Zaitsev's rule. Zaitsev's rule states that the more substituted alkene will be the major product. Therefore, elimination will likely occur to form the more substituted double bond, resulting in the major product being the more stable alkene.
Step 5: Consider stereochemistry. In E2 elimination, the β-hydrogen and the leaving group must be anti-periplanar (opposite sides of the molecule in the same plane). Ensure that the stereochemical arrangement allows for this geometry during elimination.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group in a molecule by a nucleophile. These reactions can occur via two main mechanisms: SN1, which is a two-step process involving carbocation formation, and SN2, which is a one-step process where the nucleophile attacks the substrate simultaneously as the leaving group departs. Understanding the mechanism is crucial for predicting the products and their stereochemistry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:47
Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.

Elimination Reactions

Elimination reactions involve the removal of a leaving group and a hydrogen atom from adjacent carbon atoms, resulting in the formation of a double bond. The two primary types are E1, which proceeds through a carbocation intermediate, and E2, which is a concerted process. The choice between substitution and elimination often depends on the structure of the substrate and the reaction conditions, influencing the final product.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:40
Recognizing Elimination Reactions.

Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In substitution and elimination reactions, the stereochemical outcome can be significant, especially in SN2 reactions, which result in inversion of configuration, and in E2 reactions, where the stereochemistry of the starting material can dictate the geometry of the double bond formed. Understanding stereochemistry is essential for predicting the correct products.
Recommended video:
1:38
Polymer Stereochemistry Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of the following substitution or elimination reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

(h)

1050
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of the following substitution or elimination reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

(e)

963
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of the following substitution or elimination reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

(a)

749
views
Textbook Question

For each pair, choose the nucleophile that would react most quickly in an SN2 reaction (assume H2O is the solvent).

(b)

961
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of the following substitution or elimination reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

(d)

767
views
Textbook Question

For each pair, choose the nucleophile that would react most quickly in an SN2 reaction (assume H2O is the solvent).

(a) F- vs Br-

952
views