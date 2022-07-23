Step 5: Combine the solvent type, substrate structure, and nucleophile strength to predict the most likely substitution reaction. For example, if the solvent is polar protic, the substrate is tertiary, and the nucleophile is weak, an SN1 reaction is most likely. Conversely, if the solvent is polar aprotic, the substrate is primary, and the nucleophile is strong, an SN2 reaction is most likely.