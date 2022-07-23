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Ch. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of Haloalkanes
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of HaloalkanesProblem 28f
Chapter 11, Problem 28f

For each solvent, indicate the most likely substitution reaction to take place.
(f) Chemical structure of a sulfonyl group, featuring a sulfur atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the two main types of substitution reactions: SN1 and SN2. SN1 reactions are unimolecular and proceed via a carbocation intermediate, while SN2 reactions are bimolecular and involve a single concerted step where the nucleophile attacks the substrate as the leaving group departs.
Step 2: Analyze the solvent provided in the problem. Solvents play a critical role in determining whether an SN1 or SN2 reaction is favored. Polar protic solvents (e.g., water, alcohols) stabilize carbocations and favor SN1 reactions, while polar aprotic solvents (e.g., acetone, DMSO) do not stabilize carbocations and favor SN2 reactions.
Step 3: Consider the substrate structure. Tertiary substrates typically favor SN1 reactions due to the stability of the carbocation intermediate, while primary substrates favor SN2 reactions due to steric hindrance being minimal. Secondary substrates can undergo either SN1 or SN2 depending on the solvent and nucleophile.
Step 4: Evaluate the nucleophile strength. Strong nucleophiles (e.g., OH⁻, CN⁻) favor SN2 reactions, while weak nucleophiles (e.g., H₂O, ROH) are more likely to participate in SN1 reactions.
Step 5: Combine the solvent type, substrate structure, and nucleophile strength to predict the most likely substitution reaction. For example, if the solvent is polar protic, the substrate is tertiary, and the nucleophile is weak, an SN1 reaction is most likely. Conversely, if the solvent is polar aprotic, the substrate is primary, and the nucleophile is strong, an SN2 reaction is most likely.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group in a molecule by a nucleophile. These reactions can occur via two main mechanisms: SN1, which is unimolecular and involves a carbocation intermediate, and SN2, which is bimolecular and involves a direct attack by the nucleophile. The choice of mechanism often depends on the structure of the substrate and the nature of the solvent.
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Solvent Effects on Reaction Mechanisms

The solvent can significantly influence the rate and mechanism of nucleophilic substitution reactions. Polar protic solvents stabilize carbocations and can favor SN1 mechanisms, while polar aprotic solvents enhance the nucleophilicity of the nucleophile, often favoring SN2 mechanisms. Understanding the solvent's properties is crucial for predicting the outcome of substitution reactions.
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Leaving Group Ability

The ability of a leaving group to depart from a substrate is a critical factor in substitution reactions. Good leaving groups, such as halides or sulfonate esters, can stabilize the transition state and facilitate the reaction. The strength of the bond between the leaving group and the substrate, as well as the stability of the leaving group after departure, are key considerations in determining the likelihood of a substitution reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each solvent, indicate the most likely substitution reaction to take place.

(d)

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Textbook Question

For each solvent, indicate the most likely substitution reaction to take place.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Would you expect the following conditions to favor SN1 or SN2?

(a)

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Textbook Question

For each solvent, indicate the most likely substitution reaction to take place.

(g)

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Textbook Question

For each solvent, indicate the most likely substitution reaction to take place.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Would you expect the following conditions to favor SN1 or SN2?

(b)

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