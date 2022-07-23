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Ch. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of Haloalkanes
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of HaloalkanesProblem 28d
Chapter 11, Problem 28d

For each solvent, indicate the most likely substitution reaction to take place.
(d) Pentagonal structure with an oxygen atom at the top, representing a solvent in substitution reactions.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the two main types of substitution reactions: SN1 and SN2. SN1 reactions are unimolecular and proceed via a carbocation intermediate, while SN2 reactions are bimolecular and involve a single concerted step where the nucleophile attacks the substrate as the leaving group departs.
Step 2: Analyze the solvent provided in the problem. Solvents play a critical role in determining the mechanism of substitution reactions. Polar protic solvents (e.g., water, alcohols) stabilize carbocations and favor SN1 reactions, while polar aprotic solvents (e.g., acetone, DMSO) do not stabilize carbocations but enhance nucleophilicity, favoring SN2 reactions.
Step 3: Consider the substrate structure. Tertiary substrates typically favor SN1 reactions due to the stability of the carbocation intermediate, while primary substrates favor SN2 reactions due to steric hindrance being minimal. Secondary substrates can go either way depending on the solvent and nucleophile.
Step 4: Evaluate the nucleophile strength. Strong nucleophiles (e.g., OH⁻, CN⁻) favor SN2 reactions, while weak nucleophiles (e.g., H₂O, ROH) are more likely to participate in SN1 reactions.
Step 5: Combine the solvent type, substrate structure, and nucleophile strength to predict the most likely substitution mechanism for the given solvent. For example, if the solvent is polar protic and the substrate is tertiary, the reaction is likely SN1. If the solvent is polar aprotic and the substrate is primary, the reaction is likely SN2.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group in a molecule by a nucleophile. These reactions can occur via two main mechanisms: SN1, which is unimolecular and involves a carbocation intermediate, and SN2, which is bimolecular and involves a direct attack by the nucleophile. The choice of solvent can significantly influence the mechanism and rate of these reactions.
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Role of Solvents in Organic Reactions

Solvents play a crucial role in organic reactions by stabilizing reactants, intermediates, and products. Polar protic solvents can stabilize carbocations and facilitate SN1 reactions, while polar aprotic solvents can enhance the nucleophilicity of the nucleophile, favoring SN2 reactions. Understanding the solvent's properties helps predict the favored reaction pathway.
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Leaving Groups

Leaving groups are atoms or groups that can depart from the parent molecule during a substitution reaction. Good leaving groups, such as halides or sulfonate esters, stabilize the transition state and facilitate the reaction. The nature of the leaving group can influence the reaction mechanism and the overall rate of substitution.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each solvent, indicate the most likely substitution reaction to take place.

(a)

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Textbook Question

For each solvent, indicate the most likely substitution reaction to take place.

(f)

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Textbook Question

For each solvent, indicate the most likely substitution reaction to take place.

(b)

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Textbook Question

The following reaction, though run under standard solvolysis conditions, occurs via an SN2 reaction. Why?

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Textbook Question

For each solvent, indicate the most likely substitution reaction to take place.

(g)

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Textbook Question

For each solvent, indicate the most likely substitution reaction to take place.

(e)

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