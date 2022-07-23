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Ch. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of Haloalkanes
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of HaloalkanesProblem 50f
Chapter 11, Problem 50f

For which of the following reactions would you expect elimination to be more favored than substitution?
(f) Comparison of two chemical reactions with chlorine, highlighting conditions favoring elimination over substitution.

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1
Step 1: Understand the key factors that influence whether elimination or substitution is favored. These include the nature of the substrate, the type of base/nucleophile, the solvent, and the reaction conditions (temperature). Elimination reactions are generally favored by strong bases, higher temperatures, and sterically hindered substrates.
Step 2: Analyze the substrate. If the substrate is tertiary (3°), elimination is often favored over substitution due to steric hindrance, which makes it difficult for the nucleophile to attack the carbon directly for substitution.
Step 3: Consider the base/nucleophile. Strong, bulky bases (e.g., tert-butoxide) tend to favor elimination because they are sterically hindered and less likely to act as nucleophiles for substitution.
Step 4: Evaluate the solvent. Polar protic solvents (e.g., water, alcohols) tend to favor elimination reactions, especially E1 mechanisms, because they stabilize the carbocation intermediate formed during elimination.
Step 5: Assess the reaction conditions. Higher temperatures generally favor elimination reactions over substitution because elimination has a higher activation energy, and increased thermal energy helps overcome this barrier.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Elimination vs. Substitution Reactions

Elimination reactions involve the removal of atoms or groups from a molecule, resulting in the formation of a double bond, while substitution reactions involve replacing one atom or group with another. The preference for one type over the other can depend on factors such as the structure of the substrate, the nature of the leaving group, and the reaction conditions.
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Zaitsev's Rule

Zaitsev's Rule states that in elimination reactions, the more substituted alkene (the one with more alkyl groups attached to the double bond) is typically the major product. This principle helps predict the outcome of elimination reactions and is crucial for understanding when elimination is favored over substitution.
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Defining Zaitsev’s Rule

Reaction Conditions

The conditions under which a reaction occurs, such as temperature, solvent, and concentration, can significantly influence whether elimination or substitution is favored. For example, higher temperatures often favor elimination reactions, while lower temperatures may favor substitution, making it essential to consider these factors when analyzing reaction pathways.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For which of the following reactions would you expect elimination to be more favored than substitution?

(e)

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Textbook Question

For which of the following reactions would you expect elimination to be more favored than substitution?

(d)

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Textbook Question

For which of the following reactions would you expect elimination to be more favored than substitution?

(c)

738
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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reactions.

(b)

840
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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reactions.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reactions.

(d)

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