Step 1: Understand the definitions of polar protic, polar aprotic, and nonpolar solvents. Polar protic solvents have a hydrogen atom attached to an electronegative atom (e.g., O-H or N-H bonds), allowing them to participate in hydrogen bonding. Polar aprotic solvents lack such hydrogen atoms but are still polar due to their dipole moment. Nonpolar solvents have little to no dipole moment and do not interact strongly with polar molecules.