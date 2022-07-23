Nonpolar Solvents

Nonpolar solvents are characterized by a lack of significant dipole moments, meaning they do not have regions of positive and negative charge. These solvents are typically composed of hydrocarbons and do not interact favorably with ionic or polar compounds. Common examples include hexane, benzene, and toluene. Nonpolar solvents are often used in reactions involving nonpolar reactants or in extractions where polar compounds need to be separated from nonpolar substances.