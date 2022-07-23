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Ch. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of Haloalkanes
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of HaloalkanesProblem 21c
Chapter 11, Problem 21c

Identify the following solvents as polar protic, polar aprotic, or nonpolar.
(c) Chemical structure of a benzene ring with two hydroxyl groups, illustrating a solvent for classification.

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1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of the three types of solvents. Polar protic solvents have a hydrogen atom attached to an electronegative atom (like O or N), allowing them to form hydrogen bonds. Polar aprotic solvents are polar but lack a hydrogen atom bonded to an electronegative atom, so they cannot form hydrogen bonds. Nonpolar solvents have little to no polarity and do not dissolve ionic or polar compounds well.
Step 2: Examine the structure of the given solvent. Look for functional groups or atoms that indicate polarity (e.g., electronegative atoms like O, N, or halogens) and the presence of hydrogen atoms bonded to these electronegative atoms.
Step 3: Determine if the solvent can form hydrogen bonds. If it has a hydrogen atom bonded to an electronegative atom (e.g., -OH or -NH groups), it is polar protic. If it lacks such a hydrogen but is still polar, it is polar aprotic. If it lacks significant polarity, it is nonpolar.
Step 4: Classify the solvent based on its properties. For example, water (H₂O) is polar protic because it has -OH groups, acetone (CH₃COCH₃) is polar aprotic because it is polar but lacks -OH or -NH groups, and hexane (C₆H₁₂) is nonpolar because it is a hydrocarbon with no significant polarity.
Step 5: Apply this classification to the given solvent. Use its molecular structure and the criteria above to identify whether it is polar protic, polar aprotic, or nonpolar.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Protic Solvents

Polar protic solvents are characterized by the presence of hydrogen atoms bonded to electronegative atoms, such as oxygen or nitrogen. These solvents can form hydrogen bonds and have a high dielectric constant, which allows them to stabilize ions. Common examples include water, alcohols, and carboxylic acids. Their ability to donate protons makes them effective in facilitating reactions involving nucleophiles.
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Polar Aprotic Solvents

Polar aprotic solvents do not have hydrogen atoms bonded to electronegative atoms, which means they cannot form hydrogen bonds. However, they still possess a significant dipole moment, allowing them to dissolve ionic compounds and stabilize cations. Examples include acetone, dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO), and acetonitrile. These solvents are often used in reactions where strong nucleophiles are involved, as they do not solvate anions as effectively as protic solvents.
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Nonpolar Solvents

Nonpolar solvents are characterized by a lack of significant dipole moments, meaning they do not have regions of positive and negative charge. These solvents are typically composed of hydrocarbons and do not interact favorably with ionic or polar compounds. Common examples include hexane, benzene, and toluene. Nonpolar solvents are often used in reactions involving nonpolar reactants or in extractions where polar compounds need to be separated from nonpolar substances.
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Related Practice
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