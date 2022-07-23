Substrate Structure

The structure of the substrate plays a crucial role in determining whether an Sₙ1 or Sₙ2 reaction will occur. Tertiary substrates favor Sₙ1 due to the stability of the carbocation formed, while primary substrates are more likely to undergo Sₙ2 reactions because they can accommodate a backside attack by the nucleophile. Secondary substrates can lead to either mechanism depending on the conditions and nucleophile involved.