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Ch. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of Haloalkanes
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of HaloalkanesProblem 44d
Chapter 11, Problem 44d

Paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome, predict the product of these elimination reactions.
(d)

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1
Identify the reaction type: The presence of NaOH and H2O suggests that this is an elimination reaction, specifically an E2 mechanism due to the strong base (NaOH). In an E2 reaction, the base removes a proton from a β-carbon, and the leaving group (Br) departs simultaneously, forming a double bond.
Analyze the stereochemistry: In an E2 reaction, the anti-periplanar geometry is required. This means the β-hydrogen and the leaving group (Br) must be in opposite planes (one on a wedge and the other on a dash). Check the structure to identify the β-hydrogens that are anti-periplanar to the bromine.
Determine the major product: The elimination will form the most stable alkene. Stability is influenced by the degree of substitution of the double bond (more substituted alkenes are more stable due to hyperconjugation and inductive effects). Evaluate the possible double bonds that can form and select the most substituted one.
Consider regioselectivity: This reaction follows Zaitsev's rule, which states that the most substituted alkene is favored as the major product. Compare the possible alkenes and confirm which one is the most substituted.
Draw the product: Based on the stereochemical requirements and Zaitsev's rule, sketch the structure of the major product, ensuring the correct placement of the double bond and stereochemistry.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Elimination Reactions

Elimination reactions involve the removal of a small molecule from a larger one, typically resulting in the formation of a double bond. In organic chemistry, these reactions often occur with alkyl halides, where a leaving group (like Br) is expelled, and a pi bond is formed between adjacent carbon atoms. Understanding the mechanism, such as E2 or E1 pathways, is crucial for predicting the products.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In elimination reactions, the stereochemical outcome can lead to different products, such as cis or trans isomers, depending on the orientation of the leaving group and the hydrogen being removed. Recognizing stereochemical configurations is essential for predicting the correct product.
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Base Strength and Reaction Conditions

The strength of the base used in elimination reactions significantly influences the reaction pathway and product formation. Strong bases, like NaOH, favor E2 mechanisms, leading to the formation of alkenes through a concerted process. Additionally, the solvent (in this case, water) can affect the reaction's outcome, making it important to consider both base strength and conditions when predicting products.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome, predict the product of these elimination reactions.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Provide a mechanism for the following E1 reactions.

(b) 

963
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Textbook Question

The cis-diastereomer undergoes E2 elimination 500 times faster than the trans form. Explain.

1371
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Textbook Question

Provide a mechanism for the following E1 reactions.

(a)

1435
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Textbook Question

Suggest an appropriate base to synthesize the alkene as the major product from the starting haloalkane.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome, predict the product of these elimination reactions.

(a)

1290
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