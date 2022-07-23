Textbook Question
Provide a mechanism for the following E1 reactions.
(c)
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Provide a mechanism for the following E1 reactions.
(c)
Paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome, predict the product of these elimination reactions.
(d)
The cis-diastereomer undergoes E2 elimination 500 times faster than the trans form. Explain.
Provide a mechanism for the following E1 reactions.
(a)
Predict the product of the following rearrangement-prone E1 eliminations.
(b)
Predict the product of the following rearrangement-prone E1 eliminations.
(a)