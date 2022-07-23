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Ch. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of Haloalkanes
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of HaloalkanesProblem 31d
Chapter 11, Problem 31d

Predict the product of the substitution reactions, paying attention to the stereochemical outcome.
(d) Chemical structure showing a substitution reaction with iodine and water as reactants, indicating product prediction.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of substitution reaction: Determine whether the reaction proceeds via an SN1 or SN2 mechanism. This depends on factors such as the structure of the substrate (primary, secondary, or tertiary carbon), the strength of the nucleophile, and the solvent used.
Analyze the substrate: If the carbon attached to the leaving group is tertiary, the reaction is likely SN1. If it is primary or secondary, consider SN2 unless steric hindrance or other factors favor SN1.
Consider the stereochemical implications: For SN2 reactions, the nucleophile attacks the carbon opposite the leaving group, leading to an inversion of configuration (if the carbon is chiral). For SN1 reactions, a planar carbocation intermediate is formed, allowing the nucleophile to attack from either side, resulting in a racemic mixture if the carbon is chiral.
Predict the product: Replace the leaving group with the nucleophile. For SN2, ensure the stereochemistry is inverted. For SN1, consider both possible stereoisomers if the carbon is chiral.
Verify the reaction conditions: Ensure that the solvent, temperature, and other reaction conditions are consistent with the proposed mechanism and product formation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group in a molecule by a nucleophile. These reactions can occur via two main mechanisms: SN1 and SN2. The SN1 mechanism is a two-step process where the leaving group departs first, forming a carbocation intermediate, while the SN2 mechanism is a one-step process where the nucleophile attacks the substrate simultaneously as the leaving group departs.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In substitution reactions, the stereochemical outcome is crucial, as it determines the configuration of the product. For example, SN2 reactions result in inversion of configuration at the chiral center, while SN1 reactions can lead to racemization due to the planar nature of the carbocation intermediate.
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Leaving Groups

Leaving groups are atoms or groups that can depart from the parent molecule during a chemical reaction, facilitating nucleophilic substitution. A good leaving group is typically stable after departure, such as halides (e.g., Cl, Br, I) or sulfonate groups. The ability of a leaving group to stabilize its negative charge significantly influences the rate and mechanism of the substitution reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following substitution reactions, making sure to note whether a rearrangement should occur.

(a)

708
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Textbook Question

Suggest a mechanism for the following substitution reactions.

(c)

880
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Textbook Question

Provide a mechanism for the following SN1 reactions that feature a rearrangement.

(b)

655
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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the substitution reactions, paying attention to the stereochemical outcome.

(b)

777
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Textbook Question

Provide a mechanism for the following SN1 reactions that feature a rearrangement.

(a)

1377
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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the substitution reactions, paying attention to the stereochemical outcome.

(a)

979
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