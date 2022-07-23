Base-Catalyzed Reactions

Base-catalyzed reactions involve the use of a base, such as sodium hydroxide, to facilitate the reaction mechanism. In this context, the base deprotonates the hydroxyl group, enhancing its nucleophilicity and enabling it to attack the electrophilic carbon bonded to the bromine. This step is crucial for the formation of the cyclic ether in trans-4-bromocyclohexanol, while the steric hindrance in the cis isomer prevents this reaction from occurring.