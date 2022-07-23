Textbook Question
Which is a better leaving group, HO⁻ or H2O? Explain your answer.
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Which is a better leaving group, HO⁻ or H2O? Explain your answer.
Give a mechanism for the following substitution and elimination reactions.
(c)
The following chlorocyclohexane undergoes neither Sₙ2 nor E2 under the conditions shown. Why?
The following substitution reaction, between a strong base and a 1° haloalkane, occurs in a single step via backside displacement. Yet it is not technically an SN2 reaction. Why?
Using pKₐ values, calculate Keq for the following acid–base reaction.
In addition to using mCPBA, epoxides can be synthesized from alkenes in the two-step process shown. Give a mechanism for each step of the process.